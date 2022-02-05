Well done Mr Pereyra: IM Vijayan

I M Vijayan
Published: February 05, 2022 10:45 AM IST
Jorge Pereyra Diaz is delighted after scoring Kerala Blasters' opening goal. Photo: ISL

Well done Mr Pereyra! I really wanted Jorge Pereyra Diaz to score a goal for Kerala Blasters in their ISL match against NorthEast United FC. He did and it was a reward for the hard yards he put in for the team. The name Pereyra brings back memories of many killer characters as it used to be a common name of antagonists in yesteryear commercial Malayalam flicks. This Argentine Pereyra has changed that narrative completely. He is a true hero!

 

Now let's talk about Alvaro Vazquez's goal in the 82nd minute. That was a real stunner. He scored from behind the halfway line and I had not seen anything like that 59-metre stunner in the ISL. Infact, Vasques was not just trying his luck. He took advantage of the keeper being out of position and banged in a long-ranger, which had everything; supreme technique, power, accuracy and quick decision-making.

RELATED ARTICLES

 

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout