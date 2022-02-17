ISL: Semifinals, final dates announced

Fatorda (Goa): The final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 is scheduled to be held on March 20 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.



The first-leg semifinals will be held on March 11 and March 12. The return legs are scheduled for March 15 and March 16.



In one of the most closely-contested seasons of ISL, nine teams still remain in contention to advance into the semifinals.



The 'away goal' rule will not apply in the semifinals this season. Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties will progress to the final.



The league phase ends on March 7. The team finishing on top of the table will be crowned winners of the League Shield, earning a direct group-stage entry into the AFC Champions League next season.



Semifinals

Friday, March 11 - semifinal 1 - 1st leg



Saturday, March 12 - semifinal 2 - 1st leg



Tuesday, March 15 - semifinal 1 - 2nd leg



Wednesday, March 16 - semifinal 2 - 2nd leg



Final

Sunday, March 20

