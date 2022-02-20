Luna's goals against ATKMB were truly world-class: IM Vijayan

The injury-time goal by ATK Mohun Bagan's Joni Kauko robbed Kerala Blasters of a memorable win in a crucial match of the Indian Super League. That goal underlined the fact that it takes only a few seconds to change the complexion of a football game altogether.

Blasters, who were leading by 2-1 when the match entered the eight-minute added time, should have maintained possession of the ball and kept the opponents at bay. Substituting a player like Sahal, who loves to hold the ball, at a critical juncture of the match was a strategical error.

Uruguayan midfield maestro Adiran Luna once again proved his worth in yellow shirt. Hailing from the land of lethal strikes like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, Luna's two world-class goals testified to his talent.

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)