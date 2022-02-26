ISL: Diaz hits brace as Kerala Blasters crush Chennaiyin

Kerala Blasters FC enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa to keep them in the hunt for the semifinal spots in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Jorge Diaz (52’,55’) scored two quickfire goals in the second half to put the Kochi-based side in a comfortable lead. An Adrian Luna (90’) wonder goal finished the game off in Ivan Vukomanovic’s team's favour.

The first half began with neither side being able to create any clear chances. KBFC had most of the ball in the opening exchanges but failed to take advantage of it.

In the 29th minute, Vladimir Koman put in a wonderful corner to Jobby Justin, but Justin’s header went just wide of the target.

Minutes later, Alvaro Vazquez played a low cross to Diaz, but he failed to hit the target with his shot.

Just before the end of the first half, Justin took a shot after some great dribbling by Jerry Lalrinzuala, but it again went wide of the target. That brought an end to the first half.

Vukomanovic’s side started the first half in fiery fashion. Diaz received a pass from Luna and slotted the ball into the back of the net to break the deadlock in the 52nd minute.

Just three minutes later, Diaz doubled his side’s lead. Sanjeev Stalin rushed forward and took a shot and it hit the crossbar but Diaz tapped in the rebound.

As the second half progressed, KBFC started to slow the game down. Mirlan Murzaev had a pop at the goal from 40 yards out, and his shot went over the crossbar.

Chennaiyin FC struggled to create opportunities to get themselves back into the game.

In the 84th minute, Sahal Samad played a delicate backheel to Chencho Gyeltshen who was not able to take a shot after some brilliant defending by CFC.

Luna scored an amazing goal with a knuckle-ball free-kick to seal the victory in KBFC’s favour and KBFC took a much-needed three points from the game.

This result takes Chennaiyin FC out of the race for the semifinal spots and they sit in 8th in the league table.

KBFC will next take on Mumbai City FC on Wednesday, in what is set to be a crucial game in deciding the top four spots. Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday in their last game of the season.

Mumbai beat Goa to move fourth

Kerala's return to the top four had only lasted a few hours as in a second match on the day, Mumbai City defeated FC Goa 2-0 to re-enter the playoff spots.

Mehtab Singh (35) and Diego Mauricio (86) scored for Mumbai in their victory.

With Mumbai taking fourth place with 31 points, Kerala Blasters slipped to fifth on 30 points.