ISL: Blasters badly need a win to boost semifinal chances

Vasco: There will be no room for error for Kerala Blasters FC as they look to strengthen their semifinal chances when they take on Chennaiyin FC in a crucial Indian Super League clash here on Saturday.



Blasters lost to league leaders Hyderabad in their last outing to remain in fifth place with 27 points from 17 games.



Mumbai City FC are fourth with 28 points in their kitty, and the Islanders take on FC Goa on Saturday in a late kick-off, meaning Blasters would want to keep them on their toes with a victory earlier in the day.



Hyderabad are already through to the semis, making it a fight for the remaining three spots. Jamshedpur FC have an advantage as they are seated second with 31 points, but with two games in hand.



Alvaro Vazquez has been in top form and showed his class once again, in the second half against Hyderabad.



Nishu Kumar and Jeakson Singh are doubtful for Saturday, said Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic.



Jorge Pereyra Daz was not available for the last game as he was serving a one-match suspension.



"We will see them in training today and take a decision. We will not take any risk and I don't like losing players at this stage of the season. So we will be careful."



For Chennaiyin, the season is over in terms of pushing for a semifinal spot but the Sabir Pasha-coached side has pride to play for.



Chennaiyin are in the middle of a winless run that has seen them not win any of their last six game (two draws and four losses) and they would want to get back to winning ways and finish the season on a high.



Chennayin's defence has been found wanting in the last six games. They have conceded at least two goals a game in five of their last six games.