ISL: Hyderabad send Mumbai packing, help Kerala Blasters reach playoffs

Mumbai City failed to make the semifinals of the Indian Super League after being edged 1-2 by Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League here on Saturday. Defeat for Mumbai in their final league match, leaving them in the fifth place on 31 points, also meant that Kerala Blasters had booked their spot in the playoffs.

Blasters, who play FC Goa in their 20th match of the season on Sunday, are certain of a place in the semifinals irrespective of the outcome the Goa clash. Blasters remain fourth in the table on 33 points.

Needing a win to stay in the hunt, Mumbai had an early setback when Rohit Danu put Hyderabad ahead on 14 minutes. Joel Chianese doubled the advantage shortly before half-time to leave Mumbai in a desperate position.

Mourtada Fall pulled one back in the 76th minutes, but it wasn't enough for Mumbai.

Eariler, SC East Bengal ended their disastrous campaign rock bottom of the table after losing 0-1 to Bengaluru FC.

Sunil Chhetri's solitary strike (24th) proved to be the difference, bagging three points for Marco Pezzaiuoli's men in their final fixture of their 2021-22 campaign.

The result meant that the Kolkata-based club finished the season in the bottom-place on the points table, with only one win in 20 matches. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC finished in sixth place as they secured 29 points overall.

Antonio Perosevic tested Lara Sharma in the goal from a free-kick early in the match but the custodian made a fine save.

Bengaluru FC players celebrate Sunil Chhetri's winner against East Bengal in the Indian Super League on Saturday. Photo: Twitter/ @IndSuperLeague

The game was evenly balanced until a moment of individual brilliance from Chhetri who broke the deadlock. The skipper controlled a long ball on his chest and slotted the shot into the bottom left corner to give the lead to the Blues in the 24th minute.

Udanta Singh then came close to scoring but saw his long-range shot hit the crossbar at the stroke of half-hour.

The first half did not have any more goals apart from a lot of goalmouth action from both teams.

The Red & Gold brigade suffered a setback by losing Perosevic to an ankle injury, who was replaced by Marcelo Ribeiro.

The second half saw a harder push for the second goal from Bengaluru FC. However, they handed a gift to Thongkhosiem Haokip at the hour mark only for him to lift his chip sail way over the bar.

A whole host of changes were made by both coaches to give time to youngsters and inject more energy in the match after the hour mark.

Bengaluru came close to extending their lead, courtesy Chhetri, whose powerful drive was parried away by Suvam Sen in SCEB's goal.

Ananta Tamang and Sen them combined a few minutes later to deny a second goal to Chhetri.

(With agency inputs)