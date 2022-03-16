Blasters beat all odds to storm into final: IM Vijayan

Kerala Blasters are in the ISL final for the third time, their first in six years. Dear Blasters fans, let's celebrate this day like there's no tomorrow! I watched the match with my friends and relatives at Kolothumpadam, from where I started my football journey. I cheered and clapped during the entire match with the same excitement of that kid, who was a regular attendee of football matches at local grounds here.



Given the way Blasters performed, one cannot help but cheer them on. It was heartening to see a player like Alvaro Vazquez, who has played in the Spanish La Liga and the English Premier League for several years, giving his 100 per cent on the field for a team from the tiny Kerala. When Vazquez was substituted in the added time, he left the field drenched in sweat and exhausted. His focus, dedication, and commitment to the team are unparalleled. From Vazquez to our own young Bijoy, everyone in this team fought their hearts out to propel Blasters to the final.

Apart from the 10 teams, Blasters had to battle it out against the COVID-19 pandemic and controversial refereeing. That makes this achievement sweeter. In the second leg of the semifinal too, the referee missed to spot a clear handball. Luckily, that glaring error did not spoil their chances. Adiran Luna's boys showed grit and determination to fight against all odds to emerge on top.

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)