Premier League: Chelsea bounce back with thumping win over Southampton

Southampton: Chelsea roared back to form as two goals each by Timo Werner and Mason Mount and first half strikes by Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz sealed a 6-0 Premier League win over Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea went up 1-0 in the eighth minute as Alonso ran on to a deft flick by Mount and blasted in his first league goal since the opening day of the campaign.

Mount, Chelsea's leading scorer in the league this season, equalled his tally of nine goals from the previous campaign with a superb shot from outside the box after Southampton's shaky defence failed to deal with Ruben Loftus-Cheek's cross.

Southampton's implosion continued as Werner made up for his earlier misses by beating Jan Bednarek for pace before rounding Fraser Forster and finishing into an empty net. Havertz then swept in Chelsea's fourth after Werner hit the post again.

A relentless Chelsea were rewarded again after the break as Werner tapped in a rebound from N'Golo Kante's effort which was saved by Forster. Mount completed the rout with another simple finish in the 54th minute.

It was the perfect tonic for the European champions, who were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the opening leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday after being thrashed 4-1 by Brentford last weekend following the international break.