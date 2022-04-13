Kerala team for Santosh Trophy final round

Published: April 13, 2022 12:58 PM IST Updated: April 13, 2022 01:09 PM IST
The Kerala team for the Santosh Trophy final round was announced on Wednesday. Midfielder Jijo Joseph will lead the 20-member team.

Kerala are eyeing their seventh title overall and first on home soil since 1993.

Muhammed Saheef A P, Muhammed Basith P T, Shighil N S, Muhammed Safnad and Soyal Joshy are the Under-21 players in the squad.

Kerala are placed in Group A along with Punjab, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Rajasthan. The top two sides from each group will progress to the semifinals.

Kerala take on Rajasthan in their opening match at Manjeri on Saturday.

The tournament, which runs from April 16 to May 2, will be held at the Payyanad Sports Complex, Manjeri, and Kottapapadi Stadium, Malappuram.

Kerala squad: Goalkeepers: Midhun V, Hajmal S; Defenders: Sanju G, Soyal Joshy, Bibin Ajayan, Ajay Alex, Muhammed Saheef A P, Muhammed Basith P T; Midfielders: Arjun Jayaraj, Akhil P, Salman K, Fasalu Rahman M, Shighil N S, Noufal P N, Nijo Gilbert, Muhammed Rashid K, Jijo Joseph (captain); Strikers: Viknesh M, Jesin T K, Muhammed Safnad.

Head coach: Bino George

