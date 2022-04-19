Five Keralites among probables for Asian Cup final round qualifiers

New Delhi: The Indian men's football team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday named 41 probables for a preparatory camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers in June.

There are five Keralites – goalkeeper T P Rehenesh and midfielders V P Suhair, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul K P and Ashique Kuruniyan – in the squad.

The players and the support staff will assemble at Bellary on April 23 and will start training from next day (April 24) till May 8.

The team will next move to Kolkata to continue in the camp till the qualifiers. The players from Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will join the camp after their respective club commitments.

India have been drawn alongside Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia in Group D of the final round qualifiers. The leg, which will kick-off on June 8, will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in June. India play their first match against Cambodia on June 8.

The Indian team had played international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus in March.

The probables: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Prabhshukhan Gill, Mohammad Nawaz, T P Rehenesh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Hormipam Ruivah, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Chinglensana Singh, Anwar Ali, Subhashish Bose, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Harmanjot Singh Khabra.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, V P Suhair, Lalengmawia, Sahal Abdul Samad, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Suresh Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Kumar Das, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Rahul K P, Liston Colaco, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita.