Odisha stunned Manipur while holders Services registered their first win of the Santosh Trophy against Gujarat in Malappuram on Tuesday.

A beautiful solo run and a finish from young striker Kartik Hantal in the 37th minute made the difference for Odisha as they edged Manipur 0-1 at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri in a late kickoff.

Earlier, defending champions Services had bounced back from a goal down to beat Gujarat 3-1.

Kerala aim semi berth

Hosts Kerala that are flying high with two wins from as many matches will be hoping to confirm their berth in the semifinals when they take on Meghalaya at Payyanad at 8 pm on Wednesday.

Kerala led by Jijo Joseph had crushed Rajasthan 5-0 in their opener and blanked Bengal 2-0 in the second match.

Meghalaya had suffered a 2-3 loss to Rajasthan in their opener.

In the first match on Wednesday (4 pm kickoff), Punjab will take on Rajasthan at Kottapady Stadium.

Results: Services 3 (Nikhil Sharma 45, Tongbram Krishnakanta Singh 49, Pintu Mahata 85) bt Gujarat 1 (Jay Kanani 20); Manipur 0 lost to Odisha 1 (Kartik Hantal 37)