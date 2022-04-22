Santosh Trophy: Punjab score first, captain Jijo equalises; 1-1 after 25 minutes

Captain Jijo Joseph scored with a glancing header to equalise after Punjab took an early lead in the Santosh Trophy at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri here.

After 20 minutes of pulsating action, it is tied 1-1.

Manvir Singh had put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute while Jijo stepped up and found the equaliser just six minutes later.

It was sloppy defending from Kerala that allowed Punjab to take the early lead.

The Kerala defence was caught unawares when the ball was loose in Punjab's final third. Manvir pounced on it and even though goalkeeper Midhun managed to apply a hand, it bounced into the net to stun the home crowd.

Kerala regained composure and attacked in numbers. Salman forced a save from Harpreet Singh and Arjun Jayaraj fired over as Kerala kept pressing.

Moments later Arjun Jayaraj spotted his captain inside a congested Punjab box and delivered a sumptuous dipping cross that was glanced in by the midfielder. It was Jijo's fourth goal in the championship.

Earlier, Kerala head coach Bino George has named a strong XI in search of a place in the semifinals at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

Both sides had made two changes each. Punjab coach Hardeep Singh had left out the in-form Jashandeep Singh on the bench.

Meanwhile, Kerala coach Bino has opted to leave the impressive Nijo Gilbert on the bench and has given a start to Shighil, who impressed since coming on in their previous match against Meghalaya that had ended 2-2.

Midfielder Salman Kalliyath is in the XI.