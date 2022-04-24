Blasters will be a tough team to beat: Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic, who recently signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club till 2025, says he is committed to continue in the same direction with more dedication. In fact, the 44-year-old Serb fully deserved his contract extension as he turned around the fortunes of the club in the recently concluded ISL Season 8 by guiding them to fourth in the ISL league stage and eventual runner-up spot.



Vukomanovic, who has managed top division clubs in Belgium, Slovakia, and Cyprus, talks about the importance of continuity and sustained improvement in an email interview with Malayala Manorama.

This is the first time Kerala Blasters have retained their head coach. How do you feel?



I'm extremely happy. Blasters now have a strong base to continue our good work with consistency and achieve more. We have some crucial areas to strengthen ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 ISL season.

How did you motivate your players after the loss in the final?

I told them to be proud of the hard work they put in. Winning and losing are part and parcel of the game. We had a brilliant campaign and making it to the final itself was a big achievement. You have played some good football that would make every member of the Yellow Army happy and proud. You should hold your head up and thank them for all the support. I have also gone through such heartbreaks during my playing days. So, I could fully understand their feelings.

What is your message to the fans?



The energy around the club and the army of fans supporting Kerala Blasters give me goosebumps. Fans are the driving force behind any club. Definitely, their passion and love for the club would help in attracting top players to Kerala Blasters. The spirit of fans will rub off on players and they will be ready to sacrifice anything for the club.

What are your expectations for the new season?

The job of a coach is beyond the limits of predictability. We cannot predict the future. Making tall claims and promises is not the right thing to do. However, I can assure you that we will work on improving the team. Kerala Blasters will be a tough team to beat and players from the state will command respect from the world of football.