Santosh Trophy: VPS Healthcare promises Rs 1 crore to Kerala team if they win

Malappuram: On a day when the Kerala Santosh Trophy team is all set to face West Bengal in the finals, a UAE-based Malayali entrepreneur on Monday announced a cash prize of Rs 1 crore for the Kerala football team if they bag the cup.

UAE-based Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare, took to Twitter and announced the prize money for the Kerala football team if they win the tournament.

The Kerala team will be battling for their seventh title later on Monday at the Manjeri Payyanad stadium in Malappuram.

"Team Kerala, all the best for today's #SantoshTrophyFinal. Happy to announce a cash prize of Rs 1 crore if they lift this coveted trophy in Indian football," he tweeted.

VPS in a statement said the team displayed fantastic performances throughout the tournament and hope they will be able to lift one of the most coveted trophies in Indian football

Vayalil had earlier given a cash prize of Rs 1 crore to Indian hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh after the team scripted a historic win at the Tokyo Olympics.

The match between the two powerhouses of football in the country, Kerala and West Bengal, will witness a high-octane clash. Kerala had already defeated West Bengal 2-0 in the group stages.

West Bengal, however, would look to clinch their 33rd title when they take on hosts Kerala in the final of the 75th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy here on Monday.

Kerala team treated the fans to some brilliant performances, especially in the semi-finals when they secured a 7-3 victory against Karnataka. West Bengal, is all set to make up for their 2017 final loss to Kerala at the Salt Lake Stadium, when they were defeated in the tiebreakers.