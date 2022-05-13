Government announces cash reward for Santosh Trophy-winning Kerala team

PTI
Published: May 13, 2022 12:33 PM IST Updated: May 13, 2022 01:55 PM IST
Kerala triumphed on home soil after a gap of 29 years. File photo

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Friday announced a cash award of over Rs one crore to the state football team which recently won the Santosh Trophy. 
A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, took the decision to give a total of Rs 1.14 crore as cash prize to the team - Rs five lakh each to 20 players and head coach and Rs three lakh each to the assistant coach, manager and goalkeeper trainer.
Vijayan later said in a Facebook post that the Kerala team's triumph on their own soil after 29 years has infused a fresh energy to the entire sports sector of the state.
"It will be an inspiration for the young generation to enter the sports sector," he said adding that the cash award was the honour of the land to the members of the winning team for their effort.

Kerala led by Jijo Joseph and coached by Bino George edged out West Bengal 5-4 on penalties at Manjeri last week to win the national football championship for the seventh time. The teams were tied 1-1 after extra time.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout