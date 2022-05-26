66 goals scored, just 4 conceded; unbeaten Gokulam Kerala retain Indian Women's League in style

Bhubaneswar: Gokulam Kerala Women retained the Indian Women's League title with a 3-1 win over Sethu FC at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.

Gokulam remained the only unbeaten team in the 12-club league, winning all 11 matches and scoring the highest number of goals (66) and conceding the fewest, four.

Sethu had stunned Gokulam by taking the lead in the 3rd minute through Renu Rani.

The holders regrouped and equalised in the 14th minute with Ashalata Devi getting the goal from the penalty spot.

The in-form Ghanaian forward Elshaddai A (33) and Manisha Kalyan (40) scored in the first half to take the game away from Sethu FC.

Gokulam Kerala men had recently retained the I-League title. The Gokulam Kerala women's team had not conceded a single goal in the first 10 matches.