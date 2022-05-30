Kerala Blasters hand contract extension to Karanjit Singh

Kerala Blasters have extended the contract of experienced goalkeeper Karanjit Singh for the next year. The club had signed up with Karanjit last year as a replacement for the injured Albino Gomes.

Born in Punjab, Karanjit started playing football at the age of 15. In 2004, he joined JCT FC and spent the next six seasons there. He then moved to Salgaocar and won the 2010-11 I-League in his debut season.

Later, he was roped in by Chennaiyin FC in 2015 and played there till 2019, winning the Hero ISL title in 2015 & 2017-18. Towards the end of his stint at Chennaiyin FC, he handled the role of a goalkeeping coach. In 2021, Karanjit joined Blasters during the January transfer window.

Karanjit has made 17 appearances for the Indian national team and he has the experience of playing in 49 matches in the Indian Super League with 118 saves and 13 clean sheets to his credit.

"I'm delighted to continue with Kerala Blasters. I hope to impart the knowledge I have earned through my experience to my teammates. I also look forward to getting on the field and helping the team win the Cup this year, especially for the enthusiastic fans who encourage us in every step of the way!’ said Karanjit Singh.

"Karanjit is a record holder participant among the ISL players. His professionalism and attitude is obviously why he has been successful during his long career. He is a great example to young players and that is why we need this kind of professionals in our team,” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, KBFC.

Previously, KBFC announced extensions of their players Bijoy Varghese, Jeakson Singh, Marko Lešković and Prabhsukhan Gill.