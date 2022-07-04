Ex-Indian goalkeeper Sudhir passes away

New Delhi: Former India goalkeeper E N Sudhir died in Mapusa, Goa, on Sunday morning. He was 76.

Sudhir, who was born in Kozhikode in Kerala, went on to become a star in Goa. He is survived by his son and daughter.

"Mr. Sudhir will always remain alive in his achievements. He has been an inspiration for so many generations. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," Sunando Dhar, acting general secretary of All India Football Federation, said in his condolence message.

Sudhir made his international debut against Indonesia in Rangoon (currently Yangon) in the Olympic qualifiers in 1972. He represented India in nine matches.

He was also part of the national team in the 1973 Merdeka Cup and the Asian Games squad in 1974.

At the domestic level, he played for three different states in the Santosh Trophy- Kerala (1969 and 1970), Goa (1971, 1972, 1973), and Maharashtra in 1975.

Sudhir also played for Young Challengers (Kerala), Vasco Sports Club (Goa), and Mahindra & Mahindra at the club level.

"He was suffering from gall bladder complications. I was in regular touch but today he stopped responding and I came to know about his death then. Lost a dear friend," T K Chathunni, former Indian football coach told PTI.

Former footballer Shabbir Ali said: "He was a jovial guy in the dressing room. He was senior to me, met him in the camp first. A team man to the core, really sad for the loss."