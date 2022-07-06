Kerala Blasters football academy admissions cross 3k : Reports

Kerala Blasters FC has said that its academy programme has crossed 3,000 admissions. The Indian Super League club has claimed that it is the highest among football academies in Kerala.

The club said that “to find football talents, nurture and groom them and provide them with a way to continue their football career”, it started the Young Blasters Sporthood Academy (YBSA) in collaboration with Sporthood in 2019.

“Today, Young Blasters Sporthood Academy has more than 80 centres in 14 districts across the state,” Kerala Blasters said in a press release.

The club said that it aims to reach the “capacity to train 100,000 children across 1,000 grassroots centers in the next 5 years”.

According to the release, 150 grassroots coaching academies in partnership with schools and football turfs will be launched in all 14 districts of Kerala this year.

“The Young Blasters Sporthood Academy provides scholarships for highly talented kids as well as those who may not be able to afford the coaching fees. These scholarships vary from a 25% to 100% fee waiver. Merit-based scholarships are given out to the most gifted kids while means-based scholarships are awarded based on annual income,” the club said.