Lewandowski slams Bayern Munich's 'politics'

Reuters
Published: July 30, 2022 03:20 PM IST
Robert Lewandowski arrivers prior to the game against Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. .Photo: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has criticised former club Bayern Munich's "politics" after leaving them to join LaLiga side Barcelona.

Lewandowski, who scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 appearances, joined Barcelona in a deal worth 45 million euros ($45.98 million) earlier this month, after forcing a move from the German club.

The 33-year-old had said in May that his story with Bayern was over and he could not imagine staying on with the German champions, who were not eager to let the Bundesliga's second-highest all-time scorer go.

"I had a very good relationship with my Bayern teammates, with the staff, with the coach, and these are all things I'm going to miss because I spent a beautiful time there," Lewandowski told ESPN on Friday.

"Everything that's happened in the last maybe few weeks before I left Bayern, that was also of course a lot of politics.

"The club tried to find an argument why they can sell me to another club because before it was difficult to explain maybe to the fans. And I had to accept that even though it was a lot of bullshit ... said about me."

Lewandowski added that his decision to leave Bayern had nothing to do with the club's pursuit of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, who joined Premier League club Manchester City.

Bayern did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

