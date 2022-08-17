Striker Bidyashagar joins Kerala Blasters on loan from Bengaluru

Kochi: Kerala Blasters have bolstered their attack with the signing of Bidyashagar Singh on loan from Bengaluru FC. The loan period is until May 2023.

Bidyashagar has become the Blasters' third domestic signing after Saurav Mandal and Bryce Miranda.

The 24-year-old striker, a product of the Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC academy, started his career with East Bengal FC in 2016, for whom he made 12 senior appearances over two seasons.

He stepped up his game following a move to TRAU in 2020. His 12 goals in 15 appearances, including two hat-tricks, secured him a place in the I-League Team of the Season.

Then came the stint with Bengaluru, for whom he scored three goals from 11 appearances.

“I would like to congratulate Bidya for joining Kerala Blasters club,” said Blasters' Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys. “He showed his quality a couple seasons ago and we would like to give him the opportunity to explore himself in ISL. We are ready to help and wish him all the best with the new challenge."

Bidyashagar said he is ready for the challenge ahead. “"I am excited for this move, I am looking to get some game time and get my scoring boots back on. I know some of my teammates from Manipur, I am looking forward to get know the rest of them. It's a new challenge for me,” he added.

Bidyashagar is expected to link up with his teammates in Dubai as the Blasters prepare for the first of their three friendlies in the UAE. The Blasters are set to play against UAE First Division side Al-Nasr on August 20.