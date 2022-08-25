Kerala Blasters sign Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos

Kochi: Kerala Blasters have signed Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos from Croatian club HNK Hajduk Split. The 29-year-old, a former runner-up at European U19 Championship, has also played in the UEFA Youth League for Olympiacos.

Having represented Greece at all levels, Diamantakos is expected to bolster the Blasters' attack also comprising his compatriot Apostolos Giannou, who was roped up earlier this summer from the A-League.

"I would like to invite all Kerala fans to congratulate Dimitrios in the best possible way,” said Kerala Blasters Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys in a press release. “That's the quality of what we deserved in this prestigious club. I wish all the best to Dimitrios in this season.”

Diamantakos said he was excited about the fresh chapter in his career. “It is a big challenge for me. I heard a lot about the club, the amazing fans and the history of the team and I will do everything to achieve our goals,” said the Greek after signing.

He is expected to link up with his new teammates in Dubai subject to travel permit and the completion of a medical. The club is currently in the UAE for pre-season ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League campaign scheduled to kick-off in October.