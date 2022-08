Kochi: Deepa Neupane scored a hat-trick in Don Bosco FA's 6-0 win over SB FA Poovar in the Kerala Women's League at the Maharaja's College Ground here on Friday.

Reshma P scored a brace while Pushpa Parab found the target once.

Don Bosco led 3-0 at the half-time break.

Result: Don Bosco FA 6 (Reshma P 14, 21; Deepa Neupane 23, 77, 80; Pushpa Parab 48) bt SB FA Poovar 0.