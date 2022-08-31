Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters seal quarterfinal berth

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 31, 2022 06:47 PM IST Updated: August 31, 2022 07:22 PM IST
Action between Kerala Blasters (yellow) and Army Green in the Durand Cup. Photo: Special arrangement

Guwahati: Kerala Blasters advanced to the quarterfinals of the prestigious Durand Cup with a 2-0 win over Army Green in their final Group D match here on Wednesday.

The Indian Super League side scored both their goals in the first half.

Mohammad Aimen opened the account in the 25th minute with a powerful shot from outside the box that Puia had no chance of saving.

Aritra Das made it 2-0 with a left-foot drive shortly before half time.

The Blasters led by goalkeeper Sachin completed their group proceedings with two wins, a draw and a defeat.

Result: Kerala Blasters 2 (Aimen 25, Aritra 45+3) bt Army Green 0

