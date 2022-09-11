KWL: 24 goals in 2 matches; Gokulam Kerala & Kerala Blasters post big wins

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 11, 2022 07:26 PM IST
Soniya Jose of Gokulam Kerala in action against Emirates SC (left). Action between Kerala Blasters (blue) and Kerala United. Photos: Special arrangement

The Kerala Women's League on Sunday witnessed 24 goals in two matches involving the Kerala Blasters and Gokulam Kerala.

The recently formed Kerala Blasters women's team drubbed Kerala United 9-0 in their match at the Maharaja's College Stadium in Kochi.

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala did even better by crushing Emirates Soccer Club 15-0 at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

In the Blasters' match, captain Malavika P scored four while her fellow striker Nidhiya Sreedharan bagged a hat-trick.

For Gokulam, two players scored five goals each -- Ghanaian striker Vivian Konadu Adjei and local star Soniya Jose. Harmilan Kaur also bagged a hat-trick.

Results: Gokulam Kerala 15 (Soniya Jose 29, 45+2, 46, 77, 88, Vivian Adjei 36, 41(p), 45, 52, 60, Harmilan Kaur 70, 72, 84(p), C Reshma 59, Bertha Adhiambo Omita 90+1(p)) bt Emirates SC 0, Kerala Blasters 9 (Malavika P 2, 4, 15, 89, Nidhiya 6, 45+2, 72, Sunita Munda 21, Ashwathi P 51) bt Kerala United 0

