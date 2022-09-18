KWL: Gokulam Kerala crush SB FA 21-0, Blasters edge Basco

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala crushed SB FA Poovar 21-0 with three of their players scoring at least three times in a Kerala Women's League match at the EMS Corporation Stadium here on Sunday.

Strikers Abhirami R and Vivian Konadu Adjei scored five and four goals respectively while Soniya Jose bagged a hat-trick.

Action between Kerala Blasters (yellow) and Basco Othukungal in the Kerala Women's League at Maharaja's College Ground in Ernakulam on Sunday. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/ Manorama

Three others, including substitutes Bertha Adhiambo Omita and Sandiya P scored two goals each.

In another KWL match at the Maharaja's College Ground in Ernakulam, Kerala Blasters edged Basco Othukungal 3-2 with Muskan Subba getting an 80th minute winner.

Results: Gokulam Kerala 21 (Abhirami R 11, 15, 19, 40, 45+5, Vivian Konadu 8, 24, 27, 33, Soniya Jose 13, 51, 67, Malavika M 48, 90, Sandiya P 38, 43, Bertha Adhiambo 50, 75, Manju Baby 60(p), Femina Raj 76(p), Amaya Girish 89) bt SB FA Poovar 0, Kerala Blasters 3 (Arya Sree 24, Malavika P 73, Muskan Subba 80) bt Basco 2 (Lucy Kwekwe Jira 27, 75)