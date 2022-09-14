KWL: Injury-time strike takes Basco Othukkungal past Kerala United

Kozhikode: Basco Othukkungal defeated Kerala United FC 2-1 in the Kerala Women's League match held at EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Basco rode on midfielder Divya Krishnan's goal in the 92nd minute to edge past Kerala United.

Captain Krishna Priya found the net for Basco in the 19th minute, putting her team in the lead at half-time. However, Baby Lalchhandami put Kerala United back in the game with an equalizer in the 79th minute.

But Kerala United's defence faltered minutes before the final whistle, allowing Divya to score the winning goal for Basco.

Result: Basco Othukkungal 2 (Krishna Priya 19; Divya Krishnan 90+2) bt Kerala United FC 1 (Baby Lalchhandami 79)

Player of the match: Banrisha Wahaling (GK)