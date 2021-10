Kochi: Thrissur defeated Kozhikode 4-3 on penalties in the final of the 23rd state senior inter-district women's football championship at the Maharaja's College Ground here on Friday.

The teams failed to break the deadlock in normal time.



Earlier, Pathanamthitta edged out Malappuram 4-3 on penalties to clinch the third spot. The teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time.