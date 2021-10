Kochi: Thrissur edged Kannur 5-3 in shootout to enter the final of the 57th senior inter-district men's football championship here on Tuesday.

The match held at Maharaja's College Ground here had ended goalless in regulation time.

In the shootout, Amal Jacob, Bibin Francis, Sarath KP, Babble Giresh and Melwin Thomas scored for Thrissur while Shibin Saad, Vishnu P and Shinoy PV converted for Kannur.

In the second semifinal, Malappuram and Kozhikode will lock horns at 3.30 pm on Wednesday.