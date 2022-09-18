Qatar changes national emblem ahead of FIFA World Cup

Doha: Qatar has unveiled its tweaked national emblem as activities for the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup in the country gain momentum, about 60 days ahead of the grand event being hosted for the first time in the region.

The new emblem shows two crossed swords which hold a traditional boat in the sea fringed by two palm trees. The changed emblem, which aims to create a unified visual identity of the motif for all state authorities, was unveiled by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani in a ceremony at the National Museum of Qatar.

A documentary film screened at the event showed the evolution of the state emblem over the years since its first official launch and use in 1966 and until the present day.

The updated version of the emblem preserves the historic components and their indications and bears the values, history and the heritage of Qatar to collectively constitute a visual symbol indicating the characteristics and features of the State, Qatar News Agency (QNA) said.

The emblem is designed in a modern style, starting from the inspiration of the sword of the founder of the Qatar, Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohammed Bin Thani to the palm that reflects the state's pride, generosity and giving, which is linked to the land of Qatar, which is a peninsula. The boat embodies the period of the economy that was based on pearl fishing.

The emblem also symbolises the Qatari citizen, who is the son of the sea and the desert, the tools of production and harvest, and the protection of the security and peace of the country.

The emblem uses the colour of the flag of Qatar -- maroon and white.

Qatar jerseys have been designed by global sports goods giant Nike. Photo: IANS

Qatar also unveiled their FIFA World Cup 2022 jerseys in maroon (home) and white (away). Qatar kick off the World Cup with their Group A match against Ecuador on November 20.

The shirts have been designed by global sports goods giant Nike.