Six Malayalis in Kerala Blasters' 28-member squad for ISL 2022-23

Kochi: Kerala Blasters on Wednesday announced their official squad for the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23.

The squad managed by Ivan Vukomanović and under the captaincy of Jessel Carneiro is preparing for the opening match against East Bengal FC on October 7, 2022 in JLN International Stadium here.

Heading into the 2022-23 season of ISL, the Blasters had a busy summer transfer period.

But the long-term extensions of several players who played an instrumental role in last season's success means the core group of players in still intact.

With the fans back in the stands to support them, Blasters are no doubt certain to aim for nothing less than the ISL trophy this season.

“We are entering the race for the Hero ISL 2022-2023 season with the dream of winning the title. The Club has given serious care regarding keeping our core players intact through contract extensions to provide stability and to build on the Club's sporting plans. Blasters have a nice blend of youth and experienced players, the entire team is on a journey to achieve what was lost last season. Also, Kerala Blasters FC is excited as our fans are back in the stands,” said Blasters’ Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys.

There are six Malayali players in the squad this season - Rahul K.P, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sreekuttan, Sachin Suresh, Nihal Sudeesh, and Bijoy Varghese.

The squad:



Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh



Defenders: Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Harmanjot Khabra

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Saurav, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bryce Brian Miranda, Vibin Mohanan, Nihal Sudeesh, Givson Singh

Forwards: Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul K.P, Apostolos Giannou, Bidyashagar Singh, Sreekuttan