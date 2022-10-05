Malayala Manorama continues to be Kerala Blasters' media partner

Malayala Manorama will be the official media partner of Kerala Blasters for the ninth successive edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Manorama and Blasters have continued their association which began in 2014.

Blasters take on Emami East Bengal in the opening match of 1SL 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday. The match is scheduled for a 7.30 pm kick-off.

The Yellow Brigade under head coach Ivan Vukomanovic are attempting to win their maiden ISL title this season. Blasters lost to Hyderabad FC on penalties in the final last season. They had also finished runners-up in 2014 and 2016.