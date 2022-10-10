Kerala Blasters announce Amaron as their Official Partner for ISL

Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC on Monday announced Amaron, considered as India’s top-selling automotive battery brand, as their official partner for the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Nikhil Bhardwaj, Director, Kerala Blasters FC, said: “We are delighted to join hands with Amaron for the upcoming Hero ISL 2022/23 season. There are a lot of synergies our brands share in our ambitions and objectives. We thank everyone at Amaron for trusting us and we look forward to a fruitful association."

Harshavardhana Gourineni, Executive Director, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. Said: “Amaron is glad to associate with Kerala Blasters Football Club as an Official Partner this ISL season (2022-23). With the growing popularity of football in India and with the energy and excitement it brings to the game, Amaron takes this opportunity to support the sports ecosystem in reviving the glory of Indian football. Amaron looks forward to an exciting season and is geared up to cheer with the incredible KBFC fans.”