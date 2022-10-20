ISL: East Bengal humble NEUFC to secure first win of season

Guwahati: East Bengal snapped their winless run in the Indian Super League with a 3-1 victory over fellow-strugglers NorthEast United at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Thursday.

Cleiton Silva put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute before Charis Kyriakou (53rd) and Jordan O'Doherty (84) ensured three points for Stephen Constantine's side.

For NorthEast United, Matt Doherty scored a consolatino in the added time to keep them bottom of the points table with three defeats in as many matches.

Cleiton Silva had almost scored from a volley in the 10th minute but he found the mark in the next minute with Mahesh Naorem Singh providing the assist.

NorthEast United had most of the possession in the first-half but struggled to create any real chances. An effort from Kerala lad Emil Benny in the 45th minute rebounded to Matt Derbyshire, who hit the bar for NorthEast.

Another Kerala striker, VP Suhair helped East Bengal add a second when he set up an onrushing Kyriakou for a curling strike from the edge of the box. Suhair had come close himself earlier.

NorthEast's efforts to find a goal resulted in the visitors scoring again from a break. Mobashir Rahman provided the assist for O'Doherty.

