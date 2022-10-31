Mohanlal's musical video tribute for FIFA World Cup awes fans

Doha: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal released a musical tribute to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 here on Sunday. The video which was released on YouTube on Sunday night has already garnered more than 2 lakh views.

Aashirvad Cinemas, the production house producing actor Mohanlal's first directorial venture 'Barroz', on Sunday made the announcement.

Taking to social media, the production house tweeted: "Releasing this October 30th 2022, from the people of God's own country, a musical tribute for the Fifa Football World Cup 2022. All for football. Football for all."

The song has been sung by Mohanlal himself. The musical video has been directed by T K Rajeev Kumar. While music for the tribute has been scored by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the lyrics for the song was penned by Krishnadas Panki. The attractive visuals captured by Sudeep Elamon and the superb editing by Don Max makes the song a treat for the eyes and ears.

Parthan and Shiny Benjamin are the chief associate directors of the musical video.

1. A poster of the musical video, 2. A screengrab from the song released on October 30. Photo courtesy: Facebook/Mohanlal

A four-minute-long music video album was unveiled at an event titled 'Mohanlal's Salutation to Qatar'.

The FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 20 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.

The final is scheduled for December 18.