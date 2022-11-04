ISL preview: Blasters would not want history to repeat itself

Kerala Blasters would want to prevent history from repeating itself as they face NorthEast United in Guwahati on Saturday, hoping to end a three-match losing streak in the Indian Super League.

There is more than one similarity in the manner in which their current season is unfolding to the 2015 campaign, which was disastrous for the Blasters' faithful as the team finished rock-bottom in the league.

In 2015, just like this season, the Blasters had been the losing finalists the previous year. Moreover, the 2015 and the current season had both begun with 3-1 victories for the Blasters. If it was a 3-1 home win against NorthEast United in 2015, it was a triumph by the same scoreline against East Bengal, again in Kochi, this time around.

Facing fellow-strugglers

The Blasters' next opponents are the only side that has made a worse start to the season. NorthEast have lost all four of their matches, has scored just one goal and let in eight.

However, Blasters' head coach Ivan Vukomanovic wants his team to not take the opposition lightly. "I expect nothing but a hard game," said Vukomanovic. "Last season, they were one of our toughest opponents. The table does not give a realistic picture. They deserve to be higher on the table."

".. But you have to win every duel, every loose ball... We have to stick together and stay positive," said Vukomanovic.

Kerala Blasters' head coach Ivan Vukomanovic. File photo: ISL

Full of positivity

Kerala midfielder KP Rahul had accompanied his coach for the pre-match press conference in Guwahati. The youngster who was terrific on the right wing despite his team suffering a 0-2 defeat to Mumbai City on October 28, echoed the mood in the camp.

"We are not going to give up," said Rahul.

"It is so easy to judge people when you're losing. But there is a lot of preparation every day. The coach gives us positive thoughts inside the field every day and the training is really good," said the versatile attacker.

Meanwhile, Blasters' captain Jessel Carneiro will have a point to prove after a recent off-field issue. Carneiro was accused of using foul language in response to a fan's comment in Instagram. He had later apologised and promised to 'work hard and move forward'.

The Blasters have a fully-fit squad for their second away match of the season which is set to kick off at 7.30 pm on Saturday.