Chennaiyin defender shows support to protesting Iranian women in ISL, gets red card

Chennaiyin FC defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi received a red card, in an Indian Super League match against East Bengal on Friday, for breaking a law of the game by lifting his shirt and displaying a message after scoring.

FIFA, the world football body categorically states that any player who 'removes shirt or covers the head with the shirt' must be cautioned. The same applies to one that displays 'political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images'.

Hakhamaneshi had done all that and going by the rules of the game, having received a yellow card for an earlier foul, the Iranian quite rightly received his second booking for this offence.

Under normal circumstances, the player who is sent off would later issue an apology to the fans, and to his teammates, for having put their hard work at risk by doing something foolish. But Hakhamaneshi was not only unapologetic, he displayed the message -- loud and clear -- once again, on his Instagram handle after the match.

Chennaiyin FC's Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi's Instagram post.

Because that message -- '#women, #life, #freedom for 11:11' -- was powerful. It was a message to a nation that was facing a massive public protest widely regarded as the boldest challenge to its clerical leadership in over 40 years.

Hakhamaneshi is the latest Iranian male footballer to express solidarity with the women of their country. Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody on September 13.

A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, the Kurdish woman who died after being arrested by Iranian morality police is seen in Tehran, Iran. File photo: Reuters

The Kurdish woman had been detained by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly exposing a few strands of her hair.

Sardar Azmoun, one of Iran's topmost footballers, had earlier expressed solidarity with the women of his country. And so did Ali Karimi, another footballer.

Recently, the UN Women issued a statement on women's rights violations in Iran in wake of the ongoing public unrest.