Former Kerala Blasters star Iain Hume announces retirement

Canadian striker and former Kerala Blasters star Iain Hume has announced his retirement from football.



The 39-year-old announced the decision on Twitter.

Hume played a prominent role in Blaster's run to the final in the inaugural edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2014.

He was a huge hit with the fans and was known as 'Hume ettan' (brother Hume). The bald-headed marksman's exploits in yellow jersey was on the lips of every football fan in the state.

Hume was also very fond of the local fans as he always found time to interact and pose for photographs with them.

Hume returned to the Yellow Brigade in 2017 and continued with Blasters till 2018. He scored 10 goals for Blasters from 29 matches.

Hume, who was a bundle of energy on the field, also played for Atletico de Kolkata and Pune City in the ISL.

Hume made 43 appearances for the Canadian national team and found the mark six times.

He has been managing English club Woodstock FC from 2020.