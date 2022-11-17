Qatar World Cup could well be the swansong for these five stars

The stage is set for football’s biggest event, the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on Sunday. The tournament will see some of the biggest names of international football players playing their last World Cup. Let us look at five players who are likely to retire from international football after the World Cup.



1. Pepe (Portugal)

Considered one of the best defenders of his generation, Pepe is likely to hang his boots from international football after the World Cup. The former Real Madrid defender made his debut for Portugal in 2007 and since then has earned 128 caps for his country. He helped his team win the 2016 Euro Cup and the 2019 Nations League. The 39-year-old currently plays for Portuguese club Porto.

2. Thiago Silva (Brazil)

Brazilian captain Thiago Silva gestures during the South American qualifier against Chile. File photo: AFP/Carl de Souza

The Brazilian has 109 caps for his national side and was part of the 2019 Copa America-winning team and collected the runner-up medal in the Copa America last year. The 38-year-old is likely to call it quits after the World Cup to give opportunities to young talents.

3. Diego Godin (Uruguay)

This will be Diego Godin's fourth World Cup. Photo: AFP/Kyle Rivas

Thic could well be the Uruguayan centre-back's final World Cup. Godin has played in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions. The veteran has 159 caps under his belt, making him his country’s all- time most-capped player. He helped Uruguay lift the Copa America title in 2011.

4. Luka Modric (Croatia)

Croatian superstar Luka Modric. File photo: AFP/Stuart Franklin

Midfield maestro Luka Modric is most likely to announce his retirement after Qatar 2022. The 37-year-old led his side to the final in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The Ballon d’Or winner is also the most capped Croatian player and is all set to whip up magic in Qatar.

5. Dani Alves (Brazil)

Dani Alves during a training session in Turin on Wednesday. Photo: AFP/Vincenzo Pinto

Brazilian right-back Dani Alves is considered the most decorated player in the history of football with 47 titles to his name, including the 2007 Copa America and the 2019 Copa America trophies. He will grace the world stage for one last time during the World Cup before bidding adieu to international football.