Qatar World Cup: Huge blow for Senegal, talisman Mane ruled out with injury

Reuters
Published: November 18, 2022 01:22 AM IST
Sadio Mane. File photo: Reuters

Senegal forward Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar in a crushing blow to his team’s chances, officials said on Thursday.

Mane had been a doubt for the tournament after picking up a leg injury playing for his German club Bayern Munich last week, and it has now been confirmed he will not recover in time.

Senegal Football Federation officials announced that further scans had revealed he will require surgery.

RELATED ARTICLES

Mane is the talisman of the Senegal side and a key player for them in attack. His absence will be a blow to their chances of advancing out of Group A, where they face the Netherlands on Monday before playing host nation Qatar and Ecuador.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout