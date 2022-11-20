FIFA WC: Captain Valencia scores twice as Ecuador lead Qatar 2-0 at half-time

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 20, 2022 09:29 PM IST Updated: November 20, 2022 10:23 PM IST
Enner Valencia celebrates his second goal for Ecuador against Qatar in the opening match of Group A in FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Photo: Twitter/ @FIFAWorldCup

Enner Valencia! Remember the name. The captain of Ecuador has scored twice to give his side a 2-0 lead at half-time against hosts Qatar in the opener of the FIFA World Cup at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium.

The striker opened the scoring in the 16th minute from the penalty spot before doubling the advantage with a glancing header on 31 minutes.

Valencia, who had thought he had scored in the 3rd minute with a brilliant header that was later ruled offside, is now put himself in prime position for the Golden Boot already.

Earlier, both Qatar and Ecuador had named strong XIs.

Qatar's top scorer Almoez Ali and fellow striker Akram Afif were placed up front by head coach Felix Sanchez in the Group A encounter.

Ecuador captain Enner Valencia. Photo: AFP/ Raul Arboleda

Experienced midfielder Hasan Al-Haydos captains Qatar.

For Ecuador, Moises Caicedo and the rapid full-back Pervis Estupinan are also part of the XI.

Playing XIs
Qatar: Saad Alsheeb; Pedro Miguel; Abdelkarim Hassan; Abdelaziz Hatim; Hassan Al-Haydos (captain); Akram Afif; Karim Boudiaf; Homam Ahmed; Bassam Al-Rawi; Boualem Khoukhi; Almoez Ali.
Ecuador: Hernan Galindez; Felix Torres; Piero Hincapie; Pervis Estupinan; Romario Ibarra; Michael Estrada; Enner Valencia (captain); Angelo Preciado; Gonzalo Plata; Jhegson Mendez; Moises Caicedo.

