FIFA WC opener ends at 'love-all' between these Ecuador and Qatar fans | Video

While the global audience was glued to the football match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador in the opener of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday, tempers flared in the stands of the Al Bayt Stadium.

With Ecuador taking a 2-0 lead at half-time a fan of the South American nation provoked the locals seated next to him with an unkind gesture.

A man in Arab robes was angered by the guest's reaction and urged him to be silent. That was not a moment the host nation or FIFA, the world football body, would have wanted to see on the inaugural day of the month-long fiesta.

Twist in the tale

At full-time, the script of the match had not been altered. Ecuador held on to the lead and won 2-0. Their skipper Enner Valencia had scored both goals.

Meanwhile, there was a drastic change in the mood in the stands where just 45 minutes ago, rival fans had been on the verge of collision.

A video that was shared by 'Out Of Context Football', a Twitter handle, showed the beautiful moment of the two fans sharing a laugh and shaking hands.

The Qatari introduced his new friend Peter, an Ecuadorian. "In the end, we're all here to watch the beautiful game," he said, holding Peter's hand.

"Passion makes us upset sometimes, but we have come together. Sport brings people together. I wish Qatar the best," Peter replied.

If this was a match of tennis, it was love-all.