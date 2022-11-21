FIFA World Cup: Netherlands, Senegal yet to break deadlock

Doha: Senegal and the Netherlands were locked goalless in the second period of play in the FIFA World Cup Group A match at Al Thumama Stadium as the Dutch were left to rue missed chances.

Cody Gakpo opted to square the ball to Steven Bergwijn instead of taking a shot when he was in front of goal early in the game and Frenkie De Jong took too many touches and wasted a good opportunity to score after Bergwijn had set him up.

Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy thwarts Netherlands' forward Vincent Janssen . Photo: AFP/Glyn Kirk

The Dutch named uncapped goalkeeper Andries Noppert in their starting line-up against Senegal who opted for Krepin Diatta as the replacement for Sadio Mane.



African champions Senegal have turned to Diatta to replace injured talisman Mane on the left side of their attack with Boulaye Dia given the striking role at the Al Thumama Stadium.



Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn and Senegal's Nampalys Mendy fight for possesion. Photo: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana

They have nine players from their Africa Cup of Nations winning squad in their starting line-up.

Teams: Senegal: Eduoard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Abdou Cissse, Krepin Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia

Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Denzel Dumfries, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Bergwijn, Cody Gakpo, Vincent Janssen