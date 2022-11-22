FIFA World Cup: Kings of Saudi Arabia dethrone the Messiah

Published: November 22, 2022 05:39 PM IST Updated: November 22, 2022 05:46 PM IST
Salem Aldawsari scores Saudi Arabia's second goal against Argentina in Group C of the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Photo: Twitter/ @FIFAWorldCup

Saudi Arabia getting even a point off Argentina would have been treated as an upset.

But they exceeded expectations and stunned Lionel Messi's mighty South Americans with a 2-1 win in the Group C opener of the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.

A big win for the favourites was being predicted when Lionel Messi put Argentina ahead in the 10th minute from the penalty spot.

Lionel Messi celebrates after opening the scoring for Argentina against Saudi Arabia in Group C of the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Photo: Twitter/ @FIFAWorldCup

A couple of offside goals helped Saudi remain in pursuit of a comeback.

Then came the moment, in the 48th minute, Saleh Alshehri equalised. Argentina were stunned, but they weren't prepared to face the aftershock that came five minutes later.

Salem Aldawsari scored another for the underdogs and despite the one-way traffic thereafter, waves of attacks on the Saudi wall, Argentina failed to score another.

We now have the first official upset of this world cup.

