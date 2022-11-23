Samurais slay German giants! Japan win 2-1. Mighty upset

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 23, 2022 06:24 PM IST Updated: November 23, 2022 08:49 PM IST
Remember the name! Takuma Asano, Japan's potential match-winner against Germany. Photo: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup

Doha: Japan have stunned four-time champions Germany with a 2-1 upset win in Group E opener of the Qatar World Cup at the Khalifa Stadium here on Wednesday.

Ritsu Doan (8) celebrates Japan's first goal against Germany. Photo: Twitter/ @FIFAWorldCup

Super-subs Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored in the 75th and 83rd minutes respectively to register a famous win. Ilkay Gundogan had scored for Germany from a penalty in the 33rd minute.

Starting XIs
Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz
Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Junya Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout