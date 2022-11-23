Frappart becomes first female official at men's World Cup

Doha: France's Stephanie Frappart became the first female official at a men's World Cup match when she was named the fourth official for Tuesday's Group C clash between Mexico and Poland at 974 Stadium.

Frappart, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan have been named among the tournament's referees along with three female assistant referees at the global showpiece event in Qatar.

Frappart was also the first woman to officiate a men's Champions League game in 2020.

The 38-year-old has also officiated games in French Ligue 1 and the second-tier Europa League.