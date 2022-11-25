Ecuador's Valencia strikes to make it 1-1 against Holland | Match On

Doha: Ecuador's captain Enner Valencia has made it 1-1 with a shrewd finish early in the second half against the Netherlands in the Group A encounter at the Khalifa International Stadium here.

Cody Gakpo had put the Netherlands ahead in the 6th minute. Valencia scored in the 49th minute for his third goal in this World Cup.

Earlier, Gakpo's goal was officially recorded at 5.04 minutes, the fastest goal scored in this world cup. Gakpo had been a scorer in the Netherlands' first round win (2-0) over Senegal.



Memphis Depay came off the bench in the second half. Both the Netherlands and Ecuador are hoping to be the first nation to qualify for the round-of-16 with a win here.

Netherlands' forward Cody Gakpo (top) celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Ecuador during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Friday. Photo: AFP/ Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Louis van Gaal has made a few changes to his side that started in the 2-0 win over Senegal in their Group A opener. Davy Kaassen, Teun Koopmeiners and Jurrien Timber have given starts.

Starting XIs

Ecuador: Hernan Galindez, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Michael Estrada, Angelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo, Jhegson Mendez, Enner Valencia (capt.)

Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt.), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Bergwijn, Cody Gakpo.