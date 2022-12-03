Doha: Denzel Dumfries scored one and set up two more as the Netherlands defeated USA 3-1 to storm into the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup here on Saturday. Memphis Depay and Daley Blind were the other Dutch scorers while substitute Wright pulled one back for USA.
Oranje is the flavour! Holland beat USA 3-1, enter quarterfinals | As it happened
