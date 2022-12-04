Superstar Mbappe fires France into quarters with 3-1 win over Poland | As it happened

Doha: Kylian Mbappe scored a brace after Olivier Giroud's opener to give France a 3-1 win over Poland and a place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup. Robert Lewandowski scored a last-minute penalty to earn a consolation for Poland.

Teams

France: Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Sebastian Szymanski, Jakub Kaminski, Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski (c)