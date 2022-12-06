FIFA World Cup: Ramos stars as Portugal lead Swiss 4-1 | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 06, 2022 11:53 PM IST Updated: December 07, 2022 01:50 AM IST
Goncalo Ramos is pumped up after scoring the first goal. Photo: AFP/Patricia De Melo Moreira

Goncalo Ramos, who started in place of Cristiano Ronaldo, starred with a brace as Portugal lead 4-1 against Switzerland in their World Cup last-16 clash on Tuesday.

Ramos scored a stunner in the 17th minute, while Pepe, who is the captain in place of Ronaldo, headed home off a corner in the 33rd. Ramos scored again on resumption of play to make it 3-0. Raphael Guerreiro made it 4-1 before Manuel Akanji pulled one back.

The winners will meet Morocco in the quarterfinals.

The teams: Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, William Carvalho, Goncalo Ramos

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Edimilson Fernandes, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Schaer, Xherdan Shaqiri

